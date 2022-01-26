Pamela Lee Slama

Of Hartsburg, passed away January 23, 2022 at Boone Hospital in Columbia, she was 68 years old. Pam was born June 30, 1953 in Ashland, the daughter of Bobbie and Bettie Sue Garrett, Glascock. Pam married Bill Slama on December 29, 1998 in Ashland and he survives. She retired from owning her own business as a Medical Transcriptionist. Funeral Services will be held on January 27th, 2022 at 11:00am Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland, with burial following in Goshen Cemetery in Hartsburg. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00pm on Wednesday January 26th at the funeral home. Survivors also include, her children, Nicki (Dave) Anderson of St. Augustine Florida, Emmy ( Johnny Mac) McKenzie of Hartsburg and Sarah Elizabeth (Jake) Myers of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Angie ( Patrick ) Rogers of Columbia and Chris (Carrie) Slama of St. Louis: grandchildren, Allie, Whitney, Jordan, Henry, Claire, Cooper, Dillon and Emersyn; one great grandson, Tyler; her brothers, Bobbie (Cindy) Glascock of Hartsburg and John (Kristen) Glascock of Columbia. In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions are suggested to Goshen Cemetery in care of the family