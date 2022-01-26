Frank Napoleon Stephens,

Age 86, of Fulton, Missouri, passed away at 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at his daughter’s home in Miller, Missouri. He was born May 30, 1935, in Lee County Texas, the son of Paul Mitchell and Martha Ardelia (Weaver) Stephens. Frank was a retired CSI from the U.S. Navy serving during the Vietnam area. On October 6, 1956, he married Laura Alice Wilson, in Boone County, Arkansas. She preceded him in death on January 25, 2015. Frank is survived by his son, Kenneth Stephens, and his wife, Carla, of Springfield, Missouri; two daughters, Janine Groesbeck and Tammy Parnell and her husband, Joey, all of Miller; son-in-law, Steve White, of Columbia, Missouri; sister-in-law, Karen Stephens, of Springfield, Missouri; twelve grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; twelve great-great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, and other family members. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Paul, and Martha; wife, Laura; two daughters, Michele Price and Penny White; sister, Laura Hartman and two brothers, Vernon and Mitchell Stephens. A funeral service, under the direction of the Fossett-Mosher Funeral Home, in Mt. Vernon, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at the New Salem Baptist Church, 12721 US Highway 63 in Ashland, Missouri. Burial will follow at the New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 21, 2022, in the funeral home chapel. Online condolences may be shared at www.FossettMosherFuneralHome.com.