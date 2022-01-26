Ernest Robert Wren, Jr.

80, of Columbia, passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at the University of Missouri Hospital. He was born on June 26, 1941, in Frankfort, Illinois to the late Ernest Wren and Martha (Hummel) Wren, Sr. Ernest graduated from Portage High School in Portage, Indiana. He entered the Navy in 1963 and served his country for the next 6 years. During this time, he received numerous commendations, including two bronze stars, Viet Nam campaign medal, a national defense service medal, as well as one for battle efficiency aboard the USS Kittyhawk. He was honorably discharged after service in Viet Nam with a disabled veteran status. He married Mary Creason on September 17, 1988, in Columbia, Missouri. He was the business owner and operator for Ernie’s Computers Sales & Service. He enjoyed spending time with his family playing card games, Dungeons & Dragons, and eating meals with his mother. He was a former member of the Centralia Jaycees and enjoyed handing out holiday treat bags during the Christmas season. He is survived by his wife Mary of the home; brother Samuel Wren, sisters Ruby Wren and Shirley Goodman, sons: Ernest Wren III (Danna) of Ashland, Jason Wren (Amy) of St. James, John Sullivan (Kim) of Columbia; daughter Tanya Wren of Hope Mills, North Carolina; grandchildren: Tiphanie Wren (Zack) of Hope Mills, NC, Tara Blue (Will) of Hope Mills, NC, Isaac Wren of Ashland, Anna Wren of Wisconsin, Carley Moore (Josh) Mexico, Johnathon Sullivan of Columbia, Maggie Sullivan of Columbia, Dani Davis (Kyle) of St. James, Zea Furlong (Isaac) of Columbia, Sunny Saunders of Rolla, Laurali Wren of St. James; great grandchildren: Chloe Furlong, Brooklyn Furlong, Tariq Blue, Naja Blue, Jazlyn Blue, Ava Wren, and Kol Wren, Riker Davis, Riley Davis, and Peyton Moore. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Patricia Zwonitzer and Sharon Wren, brother Thomas Wren, stepsons Bobby and Benny Sullivan and granddaughter Brittney Wren. Friends were received from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 21, 2022, at Nilson Funeral Home, with a funeral service held at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment followed at Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors. He received an escort from the Patriot Guard Riders from the funeral home to the cemetery. Pallbearers for the funeral were: Ernest R. Wren III, Jason Wren, Isaac Wren, Brandon Nichols, and members of the Patriot Guard. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.nilsonfuneralhome.com