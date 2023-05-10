“Light Up Missouri” will be coming to Ashland on Saturday, May 20th, 6:30pm to 9:00pm, at the Cartwright Business & Technology Center (next to the Columbia Regional Airport). There are returning, and new, exciting events lined up for this year:

• Balloon Glow: Balloon glow is when balloons inflate at dark and remain on the ground; as burners ignite, the balloons light up.

• Tether Rides: Tether rides available- short ride as balloons go up and down in the same spot giving a taste of what a balloon flight would feel like. See the event from the air.

• Children Activities: Children’s area with pony rides, wagon rides, and a small animal petting area.

• Inflatable obstacle course to challenge your skills!

• Grand Finale- Drone Light Show- first show of this kind in mid-Missouri link to past event: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OnAHSFAUFy4 for a preview.

This event is free with a suggested donation of canned food for the Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri. VIP parking, tether rides tickets, and pony ride tickets available for purchase at www.balloonglows.com. The event organizers are partnering with the Missouri Special Olympics athletes as they will provide crew assistance for balloons. This is a fun way to give them a new experience and for “Light Up Missouri” to share the sport of ballooning. Organizers are looking for volunteers to help crews on balloons and other event positions for which you can email at balloonglows@gmail.com for more info.