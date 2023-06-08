Howard Thomas Rybolt of Ashland passed away June 7, 2023, at Lenoir Woods in Columbia, he was 75 years old. Tom was born October 19, 1947, in Hartsburg, MO, the son of Floyd and Cleo Faye Nichols, Rybolt. Tom married Cherrel Ivins on September 28, 1968, in Hartsburg MO. and she survives. He served in the US Marine Corp, was a member of the New Liberty Church and DAV Disabled American Veterans. He worked as a real estate appraiser for the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00am at New Liberty Cemetery on June 10th, 2023. Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00am at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland.

Survivors include his wife, Cherrel, daughter, Kristina (Kevin) Brown, his granddaughter, Emerald Brown all of Ashland; his sister, Ruthann (Gary) Perkins of Nixa; his sister-in-law, Jan Rybolt and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, James Floyd Rybolt

In lieu of flowers memorial Contributions are suggested to Parkinson’s Disease Foundation or DAV.org. in care of the family.