June 14, 2023

Three Ashland police officers Officer Rick Smith, Sergeant Andrew Worrall and Officer Tom Whitener were presented on June 5th with a wall mounted tactical gear racks built by a local Ashland family. The three officers responded recently to an emergency call involving the family and displayed exceptional compassion and professionalism for the Ashland family that was experiencing an emotionally devastating incident.

