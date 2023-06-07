By: Tara Blue

On Sunday, June 4th, a local favorite restaurant celebrated its 25th year anniversary of ownership under Mark and Laura Hooibrink by giving back to the community. The Claysville Store held a family cookout-style event with live music, fried chicken, and raffle giveaways as a “Families Helping Families” fundraiser for a former employee. In their own words:

“Families Helping Families is an event that was created through the opportunities that God brought forward for our family to help other families in need. We are so thankful for the many people who offer their support and help, as to be the hands and feet as God lays on their hearts to be an apart of helping other families.

We are honored to be able to help support Joshua Meranda and his family. Joshua was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia on December 19th, 2022 and then with Thyroid cancer in March. He has recently undergone a bone marrow transplant and is currently in the hospital post-transplant.

Julie, his wife, worked at Claysville for several years and their family is dear to our hearts, which is why we couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate our 25 years in business than by supporting her family.”

