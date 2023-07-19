Kevin G. Dooley DVM, 66, a resident of Hartsburg, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

Kevin was born on October 15, 1956, in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of Robert Lee Dooley and Theola (Witte) Dooley. On July 8, 1977, in St. Louis, Missouri he married Judy Moore, and she survives of the home.

Kevin owned and operated Dooley Animal Hospital in Ashland, retiring after 33 years of service to his community. He was an avid hunter who always enjoyed a good hunting trip with his friends. He taught hunter safety courses for the Missouri Department of Conservation for 25 years. Kevin enjoyed spending time with his family and while raising his daughters, he loved watching them play softball, track, and basketball as well as working with them on their sport, to be the best that they could be.

In addition to his wife of 46 years, Judy (Moore) Dooley, he will be sadly missed and forever remembered by three daughters, Katie Johnson and husband James of Kansas City, Laura Dooley of Fulton, and Debbie Dooley of Jefferson City; three grandchildren, Rilynn Dooley-Wilder, Braxton Stevenson, and Isaac Johnson; his mother, Theola “Lolie” Dooley of St. Louis; four siblings, Dan Dooley and wife Donna of St. Louis, Michael Dooley of Camdenton, Kathy Troske and husband Michael of Fenton, and Trisha Rhodus and husband Brad of St. Louis; one sister-in-law, Tammy Houska and companion Ronnie Bayers of St. Louis; hunting brother, Rick Stevens of Hartsburg.

Kevin was preceded in death by his father, Robert Lee Dooley; one sister-in-law, Diane Dooley; one nephew, Sean Dooley.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Goshen Primitive Baptist Church in Hartsburg, with Elder Aaron Beaty officiating. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Robinson-Yager Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to Goshen Primitive Baptist Church, Goshen Cemetery, or Siteman Cancer Center, c/o Robinson-Yager Funeral Home P.O. Box 68 Ashland, Missouri 65010.

Robinson-Yager Funeral Home is honored to serve the Dooley Family.