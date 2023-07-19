Published July 19th, 2023

Elder Thomas A. Lutz, 56, a resident of Ashland, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

Thomas was born on April 24, 1967, in Little Rock, Arkansas, the son of Joseph Lutz and Peggy Bennett Lutz. On December 13, 1998, in the Philippines, he married Cora Caraan.

Thomas was minister of Woodcrest Primitive Baptist Church in Ashland for ten years and just became ordained on June 13, 2022. He loved to fish and enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys play football. He was a great teacher and loved to teach high school equivalency courses in Columbia. He never thought of teaching as a job, but rather as his passion.

He will be sadly missed and forever remembered by his wife Cora Caraan Lutz of Ashland; four sons, Tyler Lutz, Trevor Lutz, Timothy Lutz, and Trenton Lutz, all of Ashland; two sisters, Vicki Schoonover of California, Mo., Cindy Jobe of Hannibal; one brother Kurt A. Lutz of Columbia.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Karl A. Lutz.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Woodcrest Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Aaron Beaty officiating. A visitation will be held prior to the funeral service beginning at 10:00 a.m. Following the services, Thomas will be laid to rest in the Woodcrest Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Woodcrest Primitive Baptist Church, 406 S. Henry Clay Blvd. Ashland, MO 65010.

Robinson-Yager Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lutz Family.