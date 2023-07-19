July 19th, 2023

By: Tara Blue

On Sunday July 16th, Ashland Baptist Church dedicated their new electronic sign in memory of Garry Nichols. Mr. Nichols was a deacon at the church, the postmaster in Ashland for 27 years, then later drove a school bus for the Southern Boone School District for 11 years.

He passed away in 2016 but is remembered by his family and friends as a man of great honor who was dedicated to his community. His daughter Michele Sapp says he loved Ashland Baptist “to the bottom of his heart”. His family, including his wife Barbara Nichols, Kris & Michele Sapp with their son Jonah, and Jason & Cynthia Travis with their son Jacob, express their gratitude for the dedication.