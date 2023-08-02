APD Press Release: During a special meeting of the Board of Aldermen on 7/25/2023, the Board voted unanimously to appoint Allen “Scott” Young to the position of Interim Chief of Police. Interim Chief Young will began duty on 7/26/2023 and shall serve as Interim Chief until such time as Chief Edwards returns to duty or a new Chief of Police is appointed. Interim Chief Young comes to the City of Ashland from the City of Columbia Police Department where he served for 20 years and retired as a Lieutenant.

The Board of Aldermen is thankful for Interim Chief Young’s willingness to assist the City of Ashland Police Department and look forward to working with him during the interim period. With Interim Chief Young’s appointment, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office will cease command of the City of Ashland Police Department’s patrol operations. Questions can be directed to the City Administrator, Kyle Michel at kmichel@ashlandmo.us / 573-657-2091 or Interim Chief Young at syoung@ashlandmo.us.

Photo: Ashland Police Department Facebook July 27, 2023