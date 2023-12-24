Mrs. Francis’ Class

Dear Santa, thank you for the skateboard. This year I would like a Nintendo Switch. Do your elves have magic? Love, Arlo

Dear Santa, thank you for the boxes of monster trucks. This year I would like a remote control car. What do your reindeer do? Love, Bella

Dear Santa, thank you for the ornaments. This year I would like a squishmallow. Is Rudolph real?

Love, Berkley

Dear Santa, thank you for the Nintendo. This year I would like a wind-up toy. Why do your elves have magic? Love, Calvin

Dear Santa, thank you for the skateboard. This year I would like a Winchester 2000. How do your elves stay awake making all those toys? Love, Daxton

Dear Santa, thank you for the blue Nintendo Switch. This year I would like an electric dirt bike. Can elves fly? Love, De’Obree

Dear Santa, thank you for the toys last year. This year I would like a Barbie doll. How do your reindeer fly? Love, Edyn

Dear Santa, thank you for the remote control car. This year I would like a cool electric bike and scooter. Do Santa’s reindeer actually fly? Love, Finley

Dear Santa, thank you for the Squishmellow. This year I would like a toy electric car. Do elves actually fly? Love, Hayden

Dear Santa, I am thankful for all my toys. This year I would like a Harry Potter Nintendo game. How do you have magic? Love, Jaxon

Dear Santa, I am thankful for my big dog Ryan. This year I would like a Baby Alive doll. Why don’t your elves come on your sleigh? Love, Jordynn

Dear Santa, thank you Santa, for the Lightning McQueen remote control car. This year I would like a McGregory remote control monster truck. Are you magic? Love, Kaine

Dear Santa, I am thankful for my mermaid dress-up clothes and table. This year I would like a stuffy. Where is your workshop? Love, Laiken

Dear Santa, thank you for my bike. This year I would like a soccer ball. Can I be by your reindeers? Why does Rudolph have a red nose? Love, Luci

Dear Santa, thank you for the toy car. This year I would like a Fortnite game. What is your favorite cookie? Love, Reece

Dear Santa, thank you for the basketball goal. This year I would like a Pikachu Squishmallow pillow. Are the elves real? Love, Zack

Mrs. Whites’ Class

Dear Santa, thank you for my video game. This year I would like a video gamer. Where did you get the elves from? Love, Teddy

Dear Santa, thank you for my monster truck Lego set. This year I would like a Star Wars Lego set with Kylo Ren and a ship. Do the elves live at the North Pole? Love, Will

Dear Santa, thank you for etch-a-sketch. This year I would like an electric scooter. How did you make the baby for my elf? Love, Xander

Dear Santa, thank you for my presents last year! This year I would like a Furby and a Barbie ambulance. How do your reindeer fly? Love, Rylie

Dear Santa, thank you for my toy stables with horses. This year I would like a new stuffy. How do your reindeer fly? Love, Lydia

Dear Santa, thank you for my bike. This year I would like a new backpack. Has it never snowed there? Love, Opal

Dear Santa, thank you for my tablet. This year I would like a plushie. How do the elves fly? Love, Estes

Dear Santa, thank you for my Blaze trucks. This year I would like a transforming Autobot. Are you my mom’s boss? Love, Jaxson

Dear Santa, thank you for my new shoes. This year I would like a doll house. Do all of the reindeer wear jingle bells? Love, Kyleigh

Dear Santa, thank you for my Nintendo. This year I would like another Nintendo. How does the snow come down at the North Pole? Love, Lucas

Dear Santa, thank you for my squishy ball. This year I would like clay beads. How many elves do you have? Love, Lucy

Dear Santa, thank you for my trampoline. This year I would like a doll house. Where did you get your elves? Love, Ellie

Dear Santa, thank you for my presents last year! This year I would like a yo-yo. Where do the reindeer stop? Love, Hazel

Dear Santa, thank you for my Gabby Doll House with all the Gabby characters. This year I would like a unicorn mirror. How do your elves make toys? Love, Adriella

Dear Santa, thank you for my vanity. This year I would like a new unicorn dress. Why does it only snow at the North Pole? Love, Brooklynn

Dear Santa, thank you for all of my presents last year. This year I would like a baby monkey stuffed animal that fits on my finger. What do your elves do? Love, Declan

Ms. Propes’ Class

Dear Santa, thank you for the golf set! This year I would like a race track for my hot wheels. How do you get the magic? Love, Hayden

Dear Santa, thank you for the dollhouse! This year I would like Barbie stuff. How does reindeer fly? Love, Naomi

Dear Santa, thank you for the Lion King Simba toy! This year I would like a Pikachu squishmallow. What will other kids get for Christmas? Love, Earley

Dear Santa, thank you for the camera! This year I would like a T-Rex nerf gun for my nerf battle. How do you fly your sleigh? Love, Greyson

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the presents! This year I would like a Batman toy. How do reindeer fly? Love, Elias

Dear Santa, thank you for the doctor’s kit. This year I would like a crafting kit. What do elfs eat? Love, Rowan

Dear Santa, thank you for the Doc McStuffins doll. This year I would like a robot kitty. How does my elf work? Love, Adalyn

Dear Santa, thank you for the snow globe. This year I would like an RC car with eyes. Where will my elf be tomorrow? Love, Bryant

Dear Santa, thank you for the green stuffy! This year I would like a stuffy with my name on it. How do reindeers fly? Love, Harlan

Dear Santa, thank you for the Barbie dolls! This year I would like more girl legos. How does the elves make presents? Love, Brinley

Dear Santa, thank you for the presents! This year I would like a Paw Patrol boat. I love you! How do you get rich and how do you get through the chimney if it’s really small? Love, Easton

Dear Santa, thank you for the presents! This year I would like toy makeup. What is in the jingle bell? Love, Audrey

Dear Santa, thank you for the big doll! This year I would like a Princess Peach castle with Toad & Mario & Luigi. How does reindeers fly? Love, Nora

Dear Santa, thank you for the hot wheels! This year I would like a controller jet. How do elfs make toys? Love, Sebastian

Dear Santa, thank you for the presents! This year I would like a real live unicorn. What do your elfs do? Love, Valerie

Mrs. Breeden’s Class

Dear Santa, thank you for all of the presents. This year I would like dresses for my dolls. Are the elves doing good? Love, Augustina

Dear Santa, thank you for coming on Christmas Day. This year I would like another dinosaur toy. How is it going at your workshop? Love, Lincoln

Dear Santa, thank you for the presents. This year I would like math activities. How do you go to all of the houses? Love, Jaxon

Dear Santa, thank you for bringing me presents. This year I would like slime. How do you get into people’s houses? Love, Eislyn

Dear Santa, thank you for bringing presents. This year I would like a new stuffed animal. Why do you bring presents? Love, Tucker

Dear Santa, thank you for bringing presents. This year I would like a new barbie. How are your reindeer? Love, Collyns

Dear Santa, thank you for my stuffed animals. This year I would like more stuffed animals and a toy car. How do you fit in the chimneys? Love, Nolan

Dear Santa, thank you for the presents. This year I would like a Santa hat. How old are you? Love, Scarlett

Dear Santa, thank you for giving me presents. This year I would like a nintendo. How cold is it at the North Pole? Love, Taylor

Dear Santa, thank you for my bulldozing toys. This year I would like a toy car. How do your reindeer fly? Love, Achilles

Dear Santa, thank you for my presents. This year I would like a stuffed animal that talks and walks. How is Mrs. Claus doing? Love, Olivia

Dear Santa, thank you for bringing me presents. This year I would like an LOL doll. How are your elves doing? Love, Delila

Dear Santa, thank you for the elf coming to my house. This year I would like a barbie doll. How do you take care of the reindeer? Love, Harper

Dear Santa, thank you for my presents. This year I would like a doll and a barbie. How are your reindeer? Love, Holly

Dear Santa, thank you for making Christmas happen. This year I would like a Spiderman play set. How is Rudolph? Love, Rowen

Dear Santa, thank you for bringing me a present. This year I would like magnatiles. What is your favorite kind of cookie? Love, Klaus

Mrs. Loehner’s Class

Dear Santa, thank you for presents. This year I would like a PS5. Can I please have a PS5 this year from you? Love, Elliot

Dear Santa, thank you for Christmas! This year I would like a gymnastics bar, beam, and trampoline. Lot’s and lots of them, What are all your elves named? Love, Nora

Dear Santa, thank you for Rudolph! This year I would like a stuffie like Rudolph. Can you get me more papers to draw on? Love, Finnegan

Dear Santa, thank you for bringing presents for Christmas. This year I would like a stuffie Rudolph. What does your red hat feel like? Love, Rylan

Dear Santa, thank you for Rudolph. This year I would like a real reindeer named Rudolph. How does Rudolph fly? Love, Oriana

Dear Santa, thank you for giving us presents. This year I would like a motorcycle. How big is your red suit? Love, Thomas

Dear Santa, thank you for having a white beard like the snow. This year I would like lots of horse and unicorn stuff. How do you make your reindeer fly? Love, Ava

Dear Santa, thank you for my presents. This year I would like a bike at the store. Who doesn’t have a snowy Christmas? Love, Boone

Dear Santa, thank you for coming to Bass Pro. This year I would like Little Live Pets. How does Rudolph have a red nose? Love, Harper

Dear Santa, thank you for the presents. This year I would like a flame-thrower backpack and a Nintendo Switch. I love you! Am I on the naughty list or the good list? Love, Emmett

Dear Santa, thank you for giving me lots of presents. This year I would like a helicopter with a remote control. I like you Santa. What do you do when you’re not giving presents? Love, Mila

Dear Santa, thank you for the presents. This year I would like a Rudolph stuffie and an American flag. Why do you have some elves stay with you at the North Pole? Love, Sophia

Dear Santa, thank you for giving us presents every year if we are good. This year I would like anything, but I would really like a new stuffie that can talk to me so I am not lonely. What is your hat made out of and how do reindeer fly? Love, Mahala

Dear Santa, thank you for all of the toys. This year I would like slime. How do you make slime? Love, Carsyn

Dear Santa, thank you for my family Switch. This year I would like a tv. How do you make everything? Love, Tyler

Dear Santa, thank you for my presents. This year I would like an animal oven. Why do you wrap presents? Love, Everly

Dear Santa, thank you for presents. This year I would like alphabet blocks for my brother, and a cat stuffie for me. Why is Rudolph’s nose red like a light bulb? Love, Aviana

Ms. Quinn’s Class

Dear Santa, thank you for my drawing tablet. This year I would like an art set. Why do you send presents? Love, Shiloh

Dear Santa, thank you for my panda. This year I would like a board game. Do you like ducks? Love, Theo

Dear Santa, thank you for my doctor set. This year I would like a unicorn hat. What are the toys made out of? Love, Xena

Dear Santa, thank you for my Batman transformer. This year I would like some Among Us characters. Why does everyone have different numbers of elves? Love, Maddis

Dear Santa, thank you for the Batman toy. This year I would like a Spiderman LEGO set. How do you get to work at your workshop? Love, Jack

Dear Santa, thank you for the go cart. This year I would like a music purse and makeup. How old are you? Love, Olivia

Dear Santa, thank you for the slime. This year I would like a Hello Kitty book. How long is your beard? Love, Raelynn

Dear Santa, thank you for the watch. This year I would like the biggest Nerf gun ever. How do you eat so many cookies and jelly? Love, Brock

Dear Santa, thank you for the presents. This year I would like some bull riding toys. Where did you find Rudolph? Love, Jase

Dear Santa, thank you for the roller skates. This year I would like a VR set. How many elves do you have? Love, Dawson

Dear Santa, thank you for the toys and presents. This year I would like sunglasses. Do you wear sunglasses? Love, Valisity

Dear Santa, thank you for the make-up set. This year I would like a doll that cries. Why is your coat red? Love, Lilly

Dear Santa, thank you for the dollhouse. This year I would like a book that I can read by myself. What kind of ice cream do you like? Love, Gracelynn

Dear Santa, thank you for the Batman LEGO set. This year I would like some slime. How do your reindeer fly in the sky? Love, Aiden

Dear Santa, thank you for the presents. This year I would like a squishy ball with a net around it. How old are you? Love, Ryan

Mrs. Hammann’s Class

Dear Santa, thank you for letting me take a picture with you. This year I would like LED lights for my room. How is your day? Love, Brenna

Dear Santa, thank you for my stuffies. This year I would like a 3D printer. How old are you? Love,

Jaxon

Dear Santa, thank you for my toys. This year I would like a dinosaur. Why do you have so many elves? Love, Henry

Dear Santa, thank you for giving me a polly pocket. This year I would like a new baby doll. How do your reindeer learn how to fly? Love, Aria

Dear Santa, thank you for my gift. This year I would like a Marvel Lego set. How do you make Legos? Love, Eliot

Dear Santa, thank you for getting me a super Paw Patrol toy and truck. This year I would like a toy dinosaur that shoots fire and has a remote control. How old are you? Love, Graham

Dear Santa, thank you for all the presents you bring me. This year I would like a huge tiger like you see at the mall. Why are elves so creepy? Love, Indiana

Dear Santa, thank you for giving me lots of presents when I was 4. This year I would like lots of presents again. Could I see the North Pole one day? Love, Connor

Dear Santa, thank you for giving me a race car track. This year I would like a Nerf gun. What is your favorite color? Love, Easton

Dear Santa, thank you for the presents. This year I would like a make-up bag. May I have a new bed? Love, Shauna

Dear Santa, thank you for the presents you bring me. This year I would like Legos. Where is the North Pole? Love, Edie

Dear Santa, thank you for my car. This year I would like more toys. Can I see you soon? Love, Jayden

Dear Santa, thank you for my toys. This year I would like a gooseneck truck with a gooseneck trailer. Is Rudolph at the North Pole? Love, Hudson

Dear Santa, thank you for my cat. This year I would like a playhouse with monkey bars. How many hours does it take to get to our house? Love, Blake

Dear Santa, thank you for the presents. This year I would like a Barbie Dreamhouse. Do you like your elves? Love, Delilah

Dear Santa, thank you for letting me take a picture with you. This year I would like a new stuffed animal. Are elves real? Love, Nory

Dear Santa, thank you for my ninja costume. This year I would like a watch. Why do you have a big beard? Love, Renley

Mrs. Himmelberg’s Class

Dear Santa, thank you for the pretend ice cream making machine. This year I would like a basketball hoop. How do you make your sleigh fly? Love, Maddox

Dear Santa, thank you for the Mario Kart 8 remote control track. This year I want the new Super Mario Wonder game. Why do you give presents to all the world? Love, Randall

Dear Santa, thank you for the big dinosaur that makes sounds. This year I want a mini fridge. How do you make your elves fly? Love, Bo

Dear Santa, thank you for the robot arm. This year I want a Nintendo Switch. How do the reindeer fly? Love, Lincoln

Dear Santa, thank you for the clothes. This year I want a Barbie pool. How do you fly? Love, Lillie

Dear Santa, thank you for my Barbie house. This year I want a Barbie Dream House. How do the reindeer fly? Love, Kacie

Dear Santa, thank you for my baby bunk bed crib. This year I want lots of crafts. Do you like marshmallows? Love, Isla

Dear Santa, thank you for my trash truck. This year I want black and blue tie shoes. How do you steer the sleigh? Love, Benson

Dear Santa, thank you for the Gabbi doll house. This year I want a piano. How do the reindeer fly? Love, Cowen

Dear Santa, thank you for my Hot Wheels garage. This year I want a phone with games on it. How does your sleigh fly? Love, Austin

Dear Santa, thank you for the baby doll. This year I want a Furby. What do the reindeer eat? Do they eat candy canes? Love, Everleigh

Dear Santa, thank you for the Barbies. This year I want a phone. How do the reindeer fly? Love, Gwen

Dear Santa, thank you for my doll. This year I want a watch. How do the elves fly? Love, Wrynn

Dear Santa, thank you for my remote control car. This year I want a tv. How does the sleigh fly? Love, Axel

Dear Santa, thank you for my Spiderman and Venom car. This year I want a race car. How do you fly? Love, Sutter

Dear Santa, thank you for my Care Bear. This year I want slime and play-doh. How does the reindeer fly? Love, Kye

Dear Santa, thank you for my Toy Story Woody. This year I want a light up pop-it pro and Tonies Elmo. What are your favorite cookies? Love, Jude