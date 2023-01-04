Linda “Nell” Hudson, formerly of Ashland, passed peacefully on December 20, 2022, at her home in Wichita, Kansas. She was born on October 31, 1935, in Maryville, Missouri, to Lester C. and Grace Mitchell Hagee. She married Jim F. Hudson on April 2, 1954.

After a brief time in Japan where Jim was stationed in the army, they settled in Branson, Missouri. They moved to Ashland, Missouri, in 1969, where they enjoyed being part of a growing community. Nell loved her annual trips to sunny Mexico and treasured the many friends she made throughout her life. One of her greatest joys was working for over 20 years at McAdams’ Ltd. In 2021, she moved to Wichita, Kansas, to be closer to her daughters and thrived in the fellowship of her many new and wonderful friends at Reflection Ridge Retirement Community.

After 62 years of marriage, Jim passed in 2016. Nell was also predeceased by her parents, and sisters Pasty Osburn and Kay Payne. She is survived by daughters Debbie “Katie” McDonald and husband Dave of St. Louis, Tracy Muirhead and husband Will of Wichita, Kansas; grandchildren Lauren McDonald and Chris Bentler, Logan McDonald, Libby McDonald and Daniel Beldner, all of St. Louis; Lezlie McDonald and Joe McConnell, Sachse, Texas; Caid Branson, Columbia; and Christopher Branson, Austin, Texas; nine great-grandchildren; and special family Chet Breitwieser and Rod Starns of Belleville, Illinois.

A private graveside service will be held in Branson, Missouri. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Peace United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 19, Hartsburg, MO 65039 or to a charity of your choice.