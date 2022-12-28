By: Ernie Wren

The year of 2022 for Southern Boone has been one of significant change, growth, optimism, and achievement. Here are the subjective selections of the top stories from this year in review.

Southern Boone Baseball Brings Home a State

Championship

Southern Boone Eagles baseball coach Brian Ash had plenty to say about the first ever Southern Boone Missouri baseball championship: “This Championship run this year has been nothing but remarkable. The team has such great leadership with our upperclassmen. Our underclassmen followed suit on everything: preparation, attendance in all activities in the summer and winter workouts, weight room, and other team functions.”

