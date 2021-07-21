Jimmy Pryor Batye January 2, 1949 -July 14, 2021 Jimmy P. Batye, 72, of Springfield, Missouri passed away on July 14, 2021 at Jacob’s Ladder Hospice Home in Springfield, Missouri. Jimmy was born on January 2, 1949 in Hartsburg, Missouri, to James W. and Dorothy M. Batye. Jimmy served his country in the United States Air Force on active duty from 1969 to 1974 and remained in the Air Force Reserves until his retirement in 1993. He continued to serve his fellow veterans through his 22 year employment at the HST Memorial Veterans Hospital in Columbia, Missouri. He retired from the VA Hospital in 1996. Survivors include his wife, Vicki (Greenfield) Batye; daughter, Lindsey Davis both of Springfield, Missouri; two sisters, Josie Forbis of Fulton, Missouri and Bonnie Bennett of Columbia, Missouri; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, seven brothers and one sister. Visitation will be held at Robinson Funeral Home, 601 N Henry Clay Blvd, Ashland, Missouri on Friday, July 23, 2021 beginning at 11:00 am. A short service will be at the funeral home at 2:00 pm, followed by the Military Honors Ceremony.