A Memorial Service will be held for Lura Beth (Nichols) White on July 9, 2023 at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland, Mo. Visitation will begin at 1:00 with services at 2:00 pm.

Lura Beth, 90 formerly of Ashland, passed away on Tuesday December 27, 2022 in Jacksonville, North Carolina. Lura Beth was born to Palis Nichols Sr. and Lucy Nichols on September 15, 1932 in Ashland, Mo. She graduated in 1950 from Ashland High School, and retired from the University of Missouri Comptroller’s Office in June of 1992 with 40 years of service.

She is survived by sons Steve Jeffery of Tebbetts, Mo. and Danny (Denise) Stiers of Hartsburg, Mo. Also, one daughter Terri Butler (David) of Jacksonville, North Carolina and four granddaughters, five great granddaughters, and one great grandson. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Walter L. Stiers, husband Bill White, daughter in-law Gerri Jeffery, and brother Palis Nichols Jr.

A private interment, in New Liberty Cemetery, will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to New Liberty Cemetery maintenance fund would be appreciated.