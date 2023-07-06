By: Ashley Tanksley

Southern Boone Elementary fourth graders participated in their annual Lemonade Wars. Fourth graders read the book, The Lemonade War, by Jacqeline Davis. In groups, they learned to count change, created a plan for selling, selected a charity, created advertisements, priced the goods they wanted to sell, and spent an entire day running their lemonade stand. The lemonade stand that raised the most money, then donates all the money raised at Lemonade Wars to the charity they selected. Raising $730.05, the 2023 Lemonade Wars winners are Ronin H., Cade P., Charlie T., and Davis V. (seen above). The fourth graders raised a total of $2,598.81 during the 2023 Lemonade Wars. All of the money raised will be donated to the Wounded Warrior Project. Wounded Warrior Project provides mental health, career counseling, and long-term rehabilitative care to improve the lives of millions of warriors and their families.