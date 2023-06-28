The Ashland Optimist Club held its 21st Annual Fishing Clinic on Saturday, June 24th with twenty-three fishing and spend quality time with family and friends. Plenty of fish were to be had along with a few turtles as well. In 2022, then Optimist President Ernie Wren promoted bringing back the fishing derby/clinic as it had been done in years past. Soon with the partnership of the Missouri Department of Conservation staff member Brian Canaday, the event became an annual tradition.

Photo: Marli Basinger caught the biggest fish: a 14″ bass

