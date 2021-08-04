Joy Woods of Ashland, passed away July 23, 2021, she was 79 years old. Joy was born April 15,1942 in Columbia MO, the daughter of Benjamin and Naomi Jennings Rouse. She married Ernest Woods on October 29,1960 in Ashland and he preceded her in death on September 16, 2013. She retired from the University of Missouri Veterinarian School, where she worked as a senior clerk. Memorial Services will be held at Robinson Funeral Home on August 4, 2021 at 4:00pm. With a visitation from 2:00 to 4:00pm. Joy is survived by her children, Jeff Woods of Moberly, Kim Woods of Harrisburg, MO and Linda (Kevin) Gilmore of Columbia; one brother, Ricky (Connie) Rouse of Englewood; four sisters, Donna (Mike) Luebbert of Englewood, Sharon Rouse of Columbia, Nancy Hoskins of Las Vegas, Nevada and Patty (Steve) Brink of Fulton; four grandchildren, Tyler, Dakota, Kaitlyn and Kyleigh. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Penny and Judy. In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions are suggested to New Salem Cemetery PO Box 82 Harrisburg Missouri 65256