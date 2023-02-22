Marie Ellen Crump, age 82, of Ashland, passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023 at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born on March 18, 1940 in Peoria, Illinois to Clyde and Alffie (Jackson) Bouchez. Marie married Wayne Crump on November 27, 1957 in Fulton, Missouri. She was employed at the University of Missouri in Food Services for over 32 years before retiring. She was loved by all of her students and staff.

Marie made the best biscuits and gravy! They were inseparable. They went everywhere together and enjoyed gardening, and dancing. Marie also loved to cook and embroider, but most of all, she loved being with family. She is survived by her husband, Wayne Crump of Ashland; daughters: Kathy and Mike Crane of Ashland and Barbara and Chuck Railton of Fayette; sisters: Dorothy Dobbs and Arlene Bouchez of Columbia; grandchildren: Boyd (Idie) Railton, Laura (Chad) Argenbright, Torie (Nick) Schaefer, Austin Crane; great grandchildren: Belle Railton, Lily Railton, Ashley Argenbright, Gracelynn Schaefer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Alffie Bouchez.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 25 at noon at New Salem Church Cemetery in Ashland. Memorials in her honor may be made to New Salem Church Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153.

Condolences may be left

Online for the family at

www.parkermillard.com