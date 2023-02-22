Alva Jane Cunningham, 97, of Columbia, MO passed away on February 14, 2023, at Boone Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at Robinson’s Funeral Home in Ashland (601 N. Henry Clay Blvd.) on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 11 a.m. and burial to follow in New Salem Cemetery in Ashland, MO. An open luncheon reception is planned for 1 p.m. at the Southern Boone County Senior Center (406 Douglas Drive, Ashland).

Alva was born August 10, 1925, in Ashland, MO to Elson W. and Ethelyn Martin Sappington. She graduated as Valedictorian of her class at Ashland High School in 1943.She married James S. Cunningham in Ashland on August 9, 1947. They were married 73 years until his death in May 2020.

She was a member of many lineage societies including DAR, UDC, Magna Charta Dames, National Huguenot Society, Jamestowne Society, Daughters of the War of 1812, Missouri First Families and many others. She was also a life member of American Legion Auxiliary and the VFW Auxiliary.

Alva was preceded in death by her husband, James Sylvester Cunningham, daughter, Laurel Jane Cunningham Fuemmeler, and by her brother, Hal Sappington.

Survivors include granddaughter, Vivaca (Chet) Crowser, and great grandchildren, Arden, Nora and Holden of Missoula, MT and many nieces and nephews.

Suggested memorial gifts to New Salem Cemetery (Attn: Deb Harmon; P.O. Box 404, Ashland, MO; 65010); Genealogical Society of Boone County and Central MO (Attn: In Memory of Alva Cunningham; P.O Box 26; Columbia, MO 65205), or Boone County Historical Society (Attn: Mary Ellen Lohmann; 3801 Ponderosa St; Columbia, MO 65201).

