Marcella Ann Gares was born into the loving arms of Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior on February 14th, 2023.

While Marci did not get to spend time with us here, but she is so heavily loved and missed by her mother, father, siblings, grandparents, and extended family who have survived beyond her short time.

Jesus is our shield and our protection in all times, not just times of need or hurt. His ways are above our ways. His plans, above our plans. He called Marci to Him with reason and someday, with repentance of sin and belief in Him, because of His saving works, we will be with Him and Marci in heaven.

The Gares Family

Chris, Veronica, Lucia, Landry and Daphne