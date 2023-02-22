V. Kay Stewart-McLean, 78, passed peacefully in her sleep Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Green Valley, Arizona. In accordance with her wishes, she will be cremated, and there will be no service or Celebration of Life. Remember Kay as the friendly, loving enthusiast of the outdoors, staunch protector of the environment, and believer in and lover of Mother Earth. Kay was a beloved middle-school science teacher at Southern Boone and was a positive influence on many of her students’ lives. No flowers please. If you wish, you can find a pretty rock, name it Kay, and place it in your garden or on a window sill. Kay would like that. If you want to do more, you may send a tax exempt donation in Kay’s name to Soulistic Hospice (soulistichospice.org), 18 Calle Iglesia, Tubac, Arizona, 85646, a wonderful organization that brought much peace to Kay in her final days.