Kenneth L. Sapp

passed away August 20, 2021 at the Audrain Community Hospital in Mexico, he was 85 years old. Kenneth was born April 20, 1936 in Ashland, the son of Rollie N. and Mable Nichols, Sapp. He married Saundra Ellis on October 29, 1960 in Ashland and she preceded in death on December 28, 2011. Kenneth retired in 1993 from Richardson and Bass Construction where he was chief heavy equipment mechanic, for most of his life he was also a farmer. He also served in the US Navy. Memorial services will be held on Friday August 27, 2021 at New Salem Baptist Church, Ashland, MO. at 11:00am with visitation an hour prior. He is survived by his children, Adam (Kathy) Sapp of Ashland, Michael Sapp of Grain Valley, Annette Blanchard and Amy Grover of Ashland, his sister, Nadine Morris and eleven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Kenneth was also preceded in death by an infant son Kenneth L. Sapp Jr, his brother Arcie D. Sapp, and Cecil F. Sapp. Arrangements under the direction of Robinson Funeral Home