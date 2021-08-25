The Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has published its second annual report of the Missouri Medical Marijuana Regulatory Program. DHSS is required to annually submit a report to the Governor regarding the efficient discharge of its responsibilities under Article XIV Section 1 of the Missouri Constitution. Reported activities are based on the program year of December 6, 2019, through December 5, 2020. Including Missouri, 21 states implemented medical marijuana laws since 2005. The national average for implementation is 29 months, and Missouri was able to implement the program in just over 23 months. Only five states implemented programs faster than Missouri (Pennsylvania, New York, Utah, Minnesota, and Oklahoma).

