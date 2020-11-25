Kathryn Lynn Sachs was born on July 11, 1964 to Imogene and David Sachs. She passed on November 14, 2020 of cardiac issues.

She is survived by her siblings Linda Kniest (Mike), Janet Johnston (Steve), and David Sachs (Peggy), numerous nieces and nephews that she loved so much, her beloved Quinton Henry, and a literal army of friends.

Kathy was a fierce supporter of children, having been a paraprofessional at Southern Boone County for 17 years. Her love for children continued outside of her career as she cared for many more outside of her profession.

She lived for and loved music and was a huge supporter of local musicians. She traveled countless miles (mostly river roads) to show her support for the music she loved so much.

Kathi Believed life was a gift, and for her that meant helping other people – young and old – make the best life they could have. She kept hope alive every day for so many and for so long.

Kathi passed on November 14, 2020, due to cardiac issues. A celebration of her life will be held in the spring. She will be interred at Mount Pleasant Cemetery beside her mom.