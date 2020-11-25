As in years past, Skyline Cafe owner Brenda Ravenscraft will cook up Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 26 and donate all of the proceeds to Welcome Home: A Community for Veterans based out of Columbia. The Welcome Home community offers homeless veterans residence in 33 rooms, 2 of which are for families, and an opportunity to get back on their feet. Welcome Home provides three hot meals per day, clothing, access to medical care and a new lease on life. The goal for veterans is to complete their transititory period within 6 months. Brenda is pleased to be able to offer Thanksgiving dinner to our community for donation, while so many other fundraisers have been cancelled due to the pandemic. Skyline will be serving turkey or ham with all the fixings from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until she runs out.