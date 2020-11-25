Debra Kay Head, age 61, passed away on November 21st, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born on March 21st, 1959, to Ruby and Buell Parker.

She married the love of her life, Carl Head, on December 6th, 1980.

She was preceded in death by her father, Linden Buell Parker; her mother, Ruby Louise Parker; and her brother, Marvin Russell Parker.

Debbie, along with Carl, raised three daughters, Aubrey, Jessica, and Bethany. They have 8 grandchildren that adored her and loved spending time cooking and crafting with her.

Debbie was known for her love of cooking, gardening, crafting, collecting interesting rocks, and finding treasures at garage sales. Her kindness and generosity were felt by many friends and family over the years, and her presence in the community and around the family table will be greatly missed.

Debbie is survived by her husband Carl; her sister Tamara and brother-in-law Paul Reeder and their children Scott Logsdon and Jason Reeder; brother Eldon Parker and his children Deanna Bartlett, Josh Parker and Stephanie Parker; and her brother Stephen Parker and his daughters Megan Winfrey, Emily Parker and Hannah Parker. She is also survived by her daughter Aubrey and her husband Tony and their children Jocelyn, Kyrese, Nevaeh, Elianna, Lylith, and Asa; daughter Jessica and her husband Louis Lau and their children Addison and Levi; and daughter Bethany and her husband Benjamin Wells.

Visitation will be held at 10 am on November 28th, 2020, at Christian Fellowship Church, 4600 Christian Fellowship Road, Columbia, MO., with a celebration of life service following at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Love, Inc., of Columbia, MO., or CMSE Giving Gardens.