August 1, 2021 UPDATE:

Arrest warrant issued for homicide suspect A judge has issued a warrant for the arrest of 19-year-old Robin Morales-Sanchez, who is wanted for the July 30, 2021 murder of Moises Hernandez-Sanchez and the felonious assault of another victim. Morales- Sanchez is charged with murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree, and two counts of armed criminal action. Morales-Sanchez fled the scene after stabbing Hernandez-Sanchez and the other victim multiple times. Morales-Sanchez is the sole suspect for this murder and assault. He is also wanted out of Cole County, Missouri on a domestic assault warrant. If sighted, citizens should not attempt to contact Morales-Sanchez. Instead, they should contact local law enforcement or report the sighting to CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477. Morales-Sanchez should be considered armed and dangerous. The Ashland Police Department remains committed to working with other law enforcement agencies and community partners to curb criminal activity within the city and surrounding area. Citizens are reminded they can contact APD via Boone County Joint Communications (911, or 311 for non-emergencies) or anonymously report criminal activity and tips to CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.