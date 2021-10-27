Kathy Martin

Of Ashland went to her heavenly home on Thursday, October, 21, 2021 surrounded by her family. A visitation will be Thursday, October 28, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at Ashland Baptist Church with a celebration of her life at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow at New Salem Church Cemetery. Marie Katherine Martin was born on July 18th to Chester Linder. On October 5, 2013 was united in marriage to Adam Martin who survives. Kathy worked for Dooley Animal Hospital for over 24 years. Her hobbies included going to the casino and playing bingo. Her most precious time was spent with family and friends. Kathy was a member of the Ashland Baptist Church. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Kathy is survived by her husband: Adam of the home; her sons: Jameson (Ali) Aitken of Columbia; Alec (Kate) Everett of St. Louis; one brother: Roger Linder of Centralia; three sisters: Carol Eitzen of Texas; Susan Kempf of Walnut Shades; Louanna Reeder of Hartsburg; one aunt: Georgia Anthony of Centralia. She was preceded in death by her father: Chester and brothers: Bill and Lee Linder. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society at the visitation or through the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.