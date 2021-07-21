Jeanne Louise Saavedra (nee Sapp), of O’Fallon, Missouri, (formerly of Ashland, Missouri), passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the age of 63. She was born December 12, 1957. She was the beloved daughter of the late Leno and Shirley Sapp; devoted mother of Eric Saavedra; adored sister of Jacalyn (Victor) Sapp, Linda (Jeff) Schuermann, and Rodney (Leta) Sapp; dear sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt, niece, cousin, mentor, and friend to all. Jeanne was the valedictorian of the 1976 graduating class of Southern Boone County School in Ashland, Missouri, and received her masters at the University of Missouri. Jeanne was dedicated to her career as a speech pathologist while caring for infants and children for more than 40 years, and she loved her job. She attended many conferences to further her education, and she also had the honor of being a presenter. Her knowledge and passion made her an expert in her field. More than anything, Jeanne loved to spend time with her family. Whether she traveled to visit family, or host them at her home, she always looked forward to being with her loved ones. She enjoyed family outings at Pomme de Terre, as well as many vacations with various family members. In her spare time, Jeanne loved to attend Eric’s hockey games and to cheer him on. She cherished family time with Eric, especially watching Hallmark movies. She also treasured the love from her grand-dog, Pepper. Jeanne was very humble, and she will be remembered for her unconditional love, honesty and caring ability for others. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jeanne’s name to Foundation for Women’s Cancer. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Jeanne’s Life on Saturday, August 14, 2021, with the Memorial Gathering beginning at 1:30 PM and a Memorial Service starting at 2:30 PM. Location: Ashland Optimist Building, 511 Optimist Dr., Ashland, MO 65010. A ZOOM Invitation is also available for the Memorial on August 14, 2021, and the room will open at 2:00 PM; ZOOM ID: 878 2891 1401; Passcode: Jeanne Baue Funeral Homes is currently following CDC recommendations regarding mask