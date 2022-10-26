Jerry Earl Arnold, 80, of Columbia, MO passed away in the Dominican Republic on October 16, 2022. Jerry was born August 8, 1942, in Hartsburg, MO to Norman LaVerne and Dorothy LaVerne (Sapp) Arnold.

Jerry graduated from Ashland High School in 1960. He worked in the construction industry, in the printing industry, and received his technical training in the field of computer science in Kansas City MO. He began his career with National Cash Register in 1969. He also worked for Chesebrough Ponds in Jefferson City, and then worked in the manufacturing industry installing new computer programming systems in Missouri, Mississippi, Alabama, and Indiana. He and his brother, Gary, also worked together in the Excavating business for a number of years. Jerry served in the Ashland community as President of the School Board, President of the Optimist Club, and Mayor.

Jerry married Linda Wren in March 1965. They had two children – Lesley (Dan) Siegfried and Bryce (Melody) Arnold. Jerry and Linda were married for 35 years. Jerry is survived by his children and his grandchildren – Jordyn and Hunter Siegfried, Phoenix AZ; and Emery and Peyton Arnold, Ashland MO. Also surviving are his sisters – Ellen Garrett and Mary (Joe) Short. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers – Richard Arnold and Gary Arnold.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the American Heart Association or a charity of your choice. Following the repatriation process there will be a family graveside service and a Celebration of Life.