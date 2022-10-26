Melvin G. Sapp of Columbia passed away October 18, 2022 at the Harry S. Trumans Veterans Hospital in Columbia, he was 87 years old. Melvin was born October 30, 1934, in Ashland the son of Virgil E and Ina L. Rippeto Sapp. He married Beverly Bennett on December 24, 1955 in Ashland and she survives.

Melvin served in the United States Air Force, he was a member of Goshen Primitive Baptist Church. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 152 in Ashland. He owned and operated Zesto in Columbia for 10 years, he retired from Square D, where he worked as a mechanic. After retirement, he went to work at Hy-Vee as a cashier.

Funeral services will be held on October 21, 2022 at 2:00pm Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland, with burial to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery in Columbia. Visitation will be held 12:00 to 2:00pm. prior to funeral

Survivors include, his wife, Beverly, one son, David G (LeeAnn) Sapp of Franklin Tennessee: one daughter, Laura M (Preston) Shrum of Columbia; one brother, Radell Sapp of Columbia; two sisters, Sue Ronimous of Ashland and Fern Huffman of Columbia; seven grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son Danny.

Memorial Contributions may be given to Goshen Cemetery in care of the family