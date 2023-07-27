James Albert “Jim” Pound, 96, of Mexico passed away peacefully Monday July 17, 2023 at the Missouri Veterans Home in Mexico. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Bienhoff Funeral Home in Laddonia with Pastor Bobby Stanford officiating. A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. noon until 2:00 p.m. time of the service. Burial will follow in the Laddonia Cemetery.

Jim was born on April 22, 1927 in Illinois the son of James Albert Pound, Sr. and Effie Caroline Wiser Pound. He married Donna Sue Howell Pound on September 7, 1947. She preceded him in death on June 8, 1987. Jim married Kay Orf Pound on September 4, 1988 – she survives.

Other survivors include one son Kyle (Lynn) Pound of Laddonia; two daughters Melanie Hunn of Laddonia and Marlice Pound of Ashland; two stepsons Bryan (Lori) Sprock of Millersburg and Douglas Sprock of Grand Junction, CO; two stepdaughters Brenda (Jim) Dunn of Columbia and Sharon (Scott) Falls of Troy; six grandchildren Ryan Hunn, Sara (Janssen) Wood, Lincoln (Dana) Smith, Jarrett (Amy) Smith, Alisha (Wayne) Glasgow and Matt (Lindsey) Pound; eight step grandchildren – Morgan Brandkamp, Elizabeth McDermit, Gregory John Sprock, Jr., Brandon Falls, Nathan Falls, Bryan Falls, Stephanie Sprock and Cody Sprock; twelve great grandchildren Christina Hunn, Abby Hunn, Owen Wood, Bradly James Smith, Kaylee Smith, Paige Provoost, Brynn Smith, Jaysten James Smith, Brooklynn, Braysen and Brixyn Glasgow and Noah Pound; two step great grandchildren – Lexi and Aria Brandkamp; one great great granddaughter Allie Ingram.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Donna Sue Howell Pound; his parents James and Effie Pound; one grandson Justin Pound; one granddaughter Christina Hunn; one stepson Gregory Sprock; two brothers Joseph Wiser Pound and John Eddie Pound; four sisters Jessie Alice Maxwell, Laura Clarice Jones, Effie Lucille Sims, and Alberta June Pound.

Jim was a Christian by faith. He was a member of the American Legion Post 510. Continuing his fathers legacy, he continued farming in Illinois after his father’s death. Jim and Donna Sue established Missouri farming in Laddonia in 1958. He enjoyed spending time working with his haflinger horses. He was an avid sports fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, St. Louis Rams and Missouri Tigers football and basketball teams. Most of all, Jim loved spending time with his family.

Pallbearers will be Ryan Hunn, Lincoln Smith, Jarrett Smith, Matt Pound, Wayne Glasgow and Janssen Wood.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Laddonia Cemetery in care of Bienhoff Funeral Home, P.O. Box 6, Laddonia, Missouri 63352.

Online condolences may be made at www.bienhofffuneralhome.com