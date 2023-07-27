Mary Jo (Widener) Little, age 72, of Columbia, MO (formerly of Quincy, IL) passed away peacefully at Caring Hearts and Hands Hospice House in Columbia, MO on Sunday, July 16, 2023, on what would have been her late husband’s 73rd birthday.

Mary Jo was born August 25, 1950, at St. Francis Hospital in Macomb, IL to Hoyt & Doris (Fowler) Widener. Mary Jo graduated from Quincy High School in 1968. On August 9, 1974, Mary Jo married James (Jim) Little at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Quincy. They were married 41 years.

Mary Jo loved her family; they were the most important people in her life. She was proud to be a mom and wife. The love shown by Mary Jo was in the food you ate while in her home. Whether an ordinary day or a holiday, you could find Mary Jo in the kitchen making all meals from scratch to feed not only her family, but any friend who entered her kitchen. Those friends knew when they came to her house, they would not leave hungry, she made sure of that. In her later years, Mary Jo would enjoy a good word search or puzzle and she put together many. She enjoyed all the friends she made at Solstice Senior Living in Columbia, MO. Mary Jo had the kindest heart, always taking care of everyone else. She will be greatly missed.

Mary Jo is survived by her three children. Jesica (Tony) Huber of Plainville, IL, Andrew (Katherine) Little of Ashland, MO, and David (Lindsey) Little of Billings, MO. Along with her children, Mary Jo has three grandchildren, Andrew Huber, Ethan Huber, and Mitchell Little. One sister also survives, Alberta Graham of Canton, Ill.

Mary Jo was preceded in death by her husband Jim Little and her parents.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the hospice nurses with Compassus Hospice and the volunteers at Caring Hearts and Hands for their care of Mary Jo in her final weeks.

A memorial visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Duker & Haugh Funeral Home, 823 Broadway St. Quincy, IL 62301 with a memorial service beginning at 3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials in Mary Jo’s memory be made to Caring Hearts and Hands Hospice House in Columbia, MO, c/o Robinson-Yager Funeral Home P.O. Box 68 Ashland, MO 65010.

Robinson-Yager Funeral Home is honored to serve the Little Family.