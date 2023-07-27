By: Tara Blue

On Saturday, July 15th, the Southern Boone Public Library hosted a Frida Kahlo-inspired arts and crafts session. Families watched a short instructional video, then created felt headbands using materials provided by the library.

Autumn Young and her beautifully braided band

Caroline Schaefer’s headband is *almost* as

fabulous as her smile

An emphasis on imperfection was placed on the headbands, as Frida herself embodied the concept. Kahlo, arguably the most famous Mexican female artist in history, is widely known for her bright, bold, and beautiful paintings, including her self-portraits which proudly feature her unibrow. Although she passed away in 1954, her life, her artwork, and her fierce commitment to love ourselves as we are continues to inspire us today.

Published July 26th, 2023