Tucker Dave Tucker,

of Ashland, age 65 passed away Monday, November 16, 2020, at Boone Health Center in Columbia. A Celebration of Life Service remembering Dave Tucker will be held at 11am, Saturday, June 19th at Wood Crest Primitive Baptist Church 406 Henry Clay Blvd, Ashland, MO. The family will receive visitors from 9 to 11am. We welcome you to share stories and memories of Dave! Dave was born December 8, 1954 in Fulton MO, the son of Donald and Frances (Sartor) Tucker. Dave married Mary Baxter on July 10, 1976 in Russellville, MO. He retired from Boone Electric Cooperative, where he was an Electrical System Engineer Supervisor. Dave loved attending Southern Boone Sporting events, working the concession stand at Southern Boone football games and volunteering at Mobility Worldwide-Columbia making mobility carts. He was so proud of his family. Survivors include his wife, Mary of Ashland; his daughter, Jenny (Travis Slaughter) Cummings of Ashland; his son, DJ (Ashley) Tucker of Glendale MO. Dave had 4 beautiful grandchildren, Tucker Cummings, Allie Cummings, Annie Tucker and Eleanor Tucker; his mother-in-law, Charlotte Baxter; and numerous other family members. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Wood Crest Primitive Baptist Church, Millersburg Christian Church, Mobility Worldwide Missouri – Columbia or Southern Boone County Sports Boosters Club in care of the family.