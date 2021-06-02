By: Peter J. Pitts

House Democrats just introduced a bill designed to lower prescription drug prices. It doesn’t. But wait, it gets worse. The Lower Drug Costs Now Act, or H.R. 3, is a reprise of a 2019 bill that passed the House but failed to gain support in the Senate. Back then, opponents criticized the measure for the impact it would have on innovation. One economic analysis found the 2019 bill would result in 56 fewer new drugs over a decade. To preempt that criticism this time around, the new version boosts funding for the National Institutes of Health.

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal