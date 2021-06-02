Betty Ruth Craig

of Ashland, passed away May 27, 2021 at South Hampton Nursing Home in Columbia, she was 81 years old. Betty was born March 26, 1940 in Ashland, the daughter of O.B. and Mabel Jones, Craig. Betty was a graduate of Ashland High School, Class of 1957. She retired from the Missouri Dept. of Economic Development, where she worked as a computer specialist. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held at Robinson Funeral Home on Sunday, May 30th at 1:00pm with burial following in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:00pm at the funeral home. Survivors include, her brother, James Craig of Ashland; her sister, Kay Taggart of Florissant; 5 nephews, 4 great nephews, 3 great nieces and several great, great nieces and nephews/ In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions are suggested to: Cardinal Care (Memorial for Betty Craig) 700 Clark Street St. Louis Missouri 63102