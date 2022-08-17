Harold Eugene Huff left this earth to be with his savior on August 7, 2022. Born to Harold Huff and Valerie Bryant on September 29, 1951 in Davenport, Iowa. He is survived by his wife Monica and their three sons Brian (wife Katie), Jason (wife Christin), and Kevin (wife Annie) as well as four grandchildren Jayden, Brooke, Harrison and Lilabelle.

Harold grew up near Independence, Missouri attending a one room schoolhouse as a boy, once providing an impromptu piano recital for Harry S. Truman. As a young man, he was baptized at Grand River Baptist Church in the natural waters nearby. His life modeled the faith he held throughout his time with us. While the world is much poorer following his passing, his family takes solace in knowing that he has a glorious and eternal home.

Many in the area knew Harold best from his time spent as committee member and Scout Master for Troop 134 in Ashland, Missouri. A majority of his professional career was spent at the University of Missouri as Senior Research Specialist in the Agricultural Engineering department. Those who knew him would not be surprised at his long list off accolades and accomplishments, but Harold was never one to boast­… rather to bolster. He used his energy to help others – always giving freely of his time and knowledge. Time magazine once described him as a GRUFF native Missourian and it became a bit off a family joke. In hindsight, it could be used to encapsulate his best qualities… He was Generous, Romantic, Understanding, Fatherly, and Formidable.

Funeral Services will be held at Robinson Funeral Home 601 N. Henry Clay Blvd Ashland, Missouri 65010 August 20, 2022 at 2:00pm. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00pm at the funeral home.

Memorial donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to Ashland Boy Scout Troop 134: Venmo – @Troop-Onethreefour