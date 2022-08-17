By: Ernie Wren

Eating at Jose’ Jalapeños is always a wonderful time with tasty food, and of course talking with Billy Hanks and all the friendly staff there. And while there are some foods not on my diet that I love (such as Queso and refried beans), there are also a variety of delicious healthy choices. Some might not think of grilled salmon when they go to a Mexican restaurant, but a traditional grilled salmon can be both flavorful and low in calories (423) and carbs (4.86g) per recipeofhealth.com. Add in a serving of grilled vegetables and an unsweetened tea, and lunch is very refreshing! Located at 503 Henry Clay Blvd. in Ashland, MO, this location offers both indoor and outdoor dining. So, stop in to say “Buenos Dias” and enjoy a healthy meal!