Gregory Kent Wren, 68, of Ashland, MO, passed away peacefully at his home on September 30, 2022. Greg was born July 24, 1954 in Columbia, MO to Lahmon Emery Wren and Mary Lee (Bennett) Wren.

Greg grew up in Ashland and graduated from Southern Boone High School in 1972. He then attended Northeast Missouri State University, graduating in 1976 with a business degree. He was employed by American Shoe in Jefferson City, South County Bank in Ashland, and he continued his banking career at UMB in Kansas City. In 1992 he joined Central Technology in Jefferson City, retiring in July 2019 as Operations Officer and Manager of the Fraud Department. He volunteered at the Food Bank in St. Martins, and enjoyed traveling with family and friends.

Greg is survived by his spouse, Blake Nichols, and they were together for 37 years. Also surviving are his mother, Mary Lee Wren; brother Terry D. Wren (Peggy); sisters Linda G. Arnold, Deb Bowden (Jim) and Traci Howard (Michael); mother-in-law Delores Nichols and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces/nephews and great-great nieces/nephews, who loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by his father Lahmon E. Wren and father-in-law Gale Nichols.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Southern Boone Area YMCA, c/o Greg Wren Memorial,405 South Main Street, Ashland, MO 65010. There will be no services at this time.