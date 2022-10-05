Lori Sue Wilson, 49, passed away unexpectedly at her home October 1, 2022. Born September 7, 1973, she was the second daughter of Lloyd Wayne Wilson and Brenda Glascock Austin.

Visitation will be Wednesday, October 5, at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Services will be held at Goshen Primitive Baptist Church Thursday, October 6, at 10:00 a.m, with burial at New Liberty Cemetery in Ashland following the service.

Lori attended Southern Boone schools, graduating in 1991. She then attended Columbia College and received an Associate’s Degree in General Studies.

Following her education, Lori worked several jobs, including day cares, the Probation and Parole Office in Kansas City, and returned to Columbia to work at the University of Missouri – Columbia Hospital and Clinics in the maintenance department. Lori was a Past Worthy Advisor and majority member of the International Order of Rainbow for Girls, having attained her Grand Cross of Color honor degree, a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Ashland Chapter #309, and a member of Goshen Primitive Baptist Church in Wilton since 1982.

Lori was a friend to many and was always wanting to help others.

Lori was preceded in death by her father, Lloyd Wayne Wilson, her stepfather, Clay Austin, and her grandparents, Lloyd and Lena Wilson, and Douglas (Buddy) and Rosa Ellen (Bodie) Glascock.

Survivors include her mother, Brenda Glascock Austin, sister Shelly (Myron) Helms, both of Ashland; step-brother, Les (Taressa) Austin of Columbia; step-sister, Lisa (Jeff) Barnum of Hartsburg; nephew Tanner (Julia) Helms, nieces Jordan (Jake White) Helms, Ellie Helms, Brookelle Barnum, all of Ashland, Brynna Barnum of Hartsburg, Alyssa (Jacob) Seiter of Conway, Arkansas; great-nephews and niece Theo Helms, Eathan and Audrey Seiter, in addition to many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Memorial contributions to Central Missouri Food Bank, Columbia, MO, or New Liberty Cemetery, Ashland, MO.