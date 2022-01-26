Geneva Emilie Bacon

Of Columbia, passed away peacefully in her sleep the morning of January 18, 2022 at the Lenoir Woods Nursing Home in Columbia. She was 93 years old. Geneva was born on September 19, 1928 in Lincoln, Nebraska, the daughter of August and Nana (Ulferts) Lemke. She has two younger sisters Delores and LaVerne that resided in Paullina Iowa, both of which preceded her in death. She graduated high school from Paullina High School in rural northwest Iowa, after which she attended nursing school and became nurse anesthetist, a career which she loved and at which she excelled. This career led her to work in various hospitals throughout the midwest. While working at Offut Air Force Base as a civilian in the mid-1950s she met the love of her life, Raymond Robert Bacon who was a young medic in the Air Force, and they were married on October 19, 1957 in Omaha, Nebraska. Raymond's military career soon carried them to remote Bethel, Alaska at a time when the state was still a territory. During her time in Alaska, she continued to work at remote field hospitals throughout the territory and traveled extensively, even north of the arctic circle on a few occasions. Hanging out on an air force base did have its advantages and she became certified to fly and qualified to be a bush pilot. In Alaska the hospital crew would commonly fly in landing on remote village beaches and would need to complete their work before high tide which could swamp the airplane. She would often joke that high tide provided a whole new incentive and definition for inducing labor to deliver babies. After they left Alaska Raymond was stationed at various bases in Virginia, Arkansas and Missouri. In 1965 they had their first child Raymond Jr. Raymond Sr. retired in 1966 before their second child Robert was born. After Raymond's retirement they moved in Denison, Iowa and Salem, Missouri where Geneva continued to work and Raymond cared for and raised his boys, which was very atypical during the 1960s. Geneva finally hung up her scrubs and retired in the late 1980s. In the early 1990s they moved to Hartsburg to be closer to their sons and grandchildren who lived in the area. Geneva was preceded in death by her husband on January 22, 2010. Her hobbies were gardening, taking care of shelter animals and raising cattle. Geneva was a founding member of the Family of Christ Lutheran Church in Ashland and was a member of Campus Lutheran Church in Columbia. Funeral Services will be held on January 23, 2022 at 4:00pm at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland. Visitation will be held immediately before, from 2:00 to 4:00pm. Burial will be at the Armstrong Cemetery in Rushville, Missouri at 1:00pm on January 24, 2022. Survivors include her son; Raymond Bacon Jr. of Columbia and Robert (Bob) Bacon of Hartsburg; two grandsons, Forrest (Evan) Bacon serving in the United States Army at Ft. Hood, Texas and Logan Isaac Bacon of the Ashland/Hartsburg.