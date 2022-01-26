Provided By: Rebekah Hammett

For Ashland FFA’s January Chapter meeting, members made a visit to the Central and Northeast Food Bank in Columbia, MO. Thirty-five FFA members volunteered for two hours and packed 1500lbs of dry cereal. Each bag contained 1lb of cereal, and each box held around 12-15 bags. Ashland FFA was able to end with a total of 3 pallets worth, with each pallet holding 54 boxes. Overall the members had an amazing evening of volunteering in the help to end food insecurity.