By: Ernie Wren

As the prime real estate selling and buying season approaches, there are several factors for both buyers and sellers to consider. Various data sources will report different amounts of sales or values, which can be confusing. Redfin.com reports the average sale price of a home in Ashland to have been $313,000 last month, up 4.2% since last year. The average price per square foot in Ashland is at $172, which is up 15% from last year.

Zillow.com indicates that there is an average home value of $293,056 in Ashland which is up 9.9% over the last year, with Hartsburg having an average home value of $321,382. We also know that Zillow valuations sometimes tend to be on the high side due to algorithms used and the fact that Missouri does not release real estate transaction details. The Zillow website states that, “The Zestimate’s accuracy depends on location and the availability of data in an area. The Zestimate’s median error rate for on-market homes nationwide is 3.2%, meaning Zestimates for half of all on-market homes are within 3.2% of the ultimate sale price, and half are not. For off-market homes, the median error rate is 7.52%.”.

