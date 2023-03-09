Douglas Alan Cramer, 22, of Hartsburg/Fulton passed away on Friday, February 17, 2023, at his home. He was born on July 17, 2000 in Columbia, Missouri. He was born to Darrin and Autumn Cramer.

He is survived by his mother, Autumn Coleman (Jasin Jennings); his sisters Valerie Coleman of Hartsburg and Casey Cramer of Fulton; his grandparents Joyce and Vic Gillespie of Fulton; Dennis and Barb Cramer of Hallsville; Debbie Rommel of Hartsburg; his aunt Kelly Cramer of Fulton; and girlfriend Sandra Anderson and her family of Fulton. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his father Darrin Cramer, grandfather Shep Becker; and his great grandparents Carl and Nadine Rommel, Fritz and Opal Arnsmeyer, Leslie and Laura Cramer and Pat Cramer.

Douglas enjoyed hunting and fishing with his great uncle Al. He loved teasing his sisters. He was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan. He had the biggest heart and was always willing to help those that needed something done around the house or in the yard. He loved all animals especially his dog, Buster. Douglas was known for giving everyone a big hug and smile before leaving. Standing at 6’4” those hugs were BIG!

Douglas graduated from Jefferson City High School in 2019. He was a 2021 graduate of State Technical College in Linn. He worked for Garrett & Campbell of Fulton, Missouri as an HVAC technician.

Services will be on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland, Missouri. Visitation will be from Noon to 1 pm and service to follow. Ashes will be interred at Hartsburg Cemetery next to his father.