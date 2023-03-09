The Southern Boone County R-I School District is pleased to announce Christy Jones as the next assistant superintendent for the school district. Ms. Jones has 25 years of education experience, which includes 16 years as an administrator. She is currently the high school principal at Marshall Public Schools. Ms. Jones will officially begin her duties as assistant superintendent for the Southern Boone School District on July 1st, 2023.

“We are excited to welcome Ms. Jones to the Southern Boone family,” said School Superintendent Dr. Tim Roth. “I believe Ms. Jones will be a great addition to the team, as she brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in various areas to the school district.”

