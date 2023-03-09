James Lee McCoy, 88, of Ashland, Missouri passed away at his home on March 3rd, 2023. He was born January 8th, 1935 to Lavon and Marie McCoy on a rural farm in Indiana.

He was drafted and served in the United States Army. After his service, he felt called into the ministry. He graduated from Belmont College in Nashville and then went on to graduate with a Master of Divinity from Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Kansas City. He married Ruthanne McCoy (Grimm) on February 13th, 1960.

He pastored the following churches during his life: Ridgeway Baptist, Mt. Pleasant Baptist in Hartsburg, Missouri, Midway Heights Baptist, and Sheldon Baptist. After his retirement, he enjoyed being a supply pastor for many local churches throughout the central Missouri area.

Most recently, he worked actively with two missions that were dear to his heart; Campers on Mission of Missouri, and bringing muffins and breads with a message about God’s love to local area jails and law enforcement personnel.

When he was not pastoring, his other loves, interests and hobbies included family, cooking, reading, history, St. Louis Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs, and family time during the holidays and special occasions.

His survivors include his wife, Ruthanne McCoy; two brothers Larry McCoy (Irene) of New York, Robert (Judi) McCoy of California; 1 sister Sherrilyn (Mark) McCoy-Lawrence of Indiana; two children Laura (Mark) Hooibrink of Hartsburg, Doug McCoy of Kansas City; Five Grandchildren Sarah (Keith) Francis of Ashland, Fred (Sarah) Hooibrink of Hartsburg, Natalie (Richie) Loaiza of Ashland, Laura (Jason) McCoy of Kansas City, Jennifer McCoy of Kansas City; and ten great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death were his parents, Lavon and Marie McCoy, and one brother, Dwight McCoy.

Above all else, the most important thing to him was sharing God’s love with others. As he shared leaflets, he would say, “God loves you. I think if you’ll take time to read this, it will be a blessing to you.”

One of his favorite verses was John 14:6: Jesus answered, “I am the way, and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.”

Services will be held at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland, Missouri on Tuesday March 7, 2023 with visitation from 10am-12pm with the service to follow.