Deryl (Smiley) Reeder of Ashland, passed away at his home, he was 64 years old. Deryl was born the son of Joe and Lavonia Nichols Reeder. He married Jennifer Johnson on July 2, 1977 in Hartsburg and she preceded him in death on February 29, 2016. Deryl was a graduate of Southern Boone County High School. He worked for 3M in Columbia for many years. Deryl coached Ashland Optimist baseball and coed softball in Columbia for many years

Celebration of Life Services will be held on February 14, 2021 at 1:30pm Woodcrest Primitive Baptist Church in Ashland. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service.

Survivors include, his children, Daniel (Jessica) Reeder of Ashland; and Amanda Catlin of Columbia, three grandchildren, Dallas Catlin, Joseph and John Reeder of Ashland; his father, Joe Reeder of Boonville, two brothers, Steve (LeAnn) Reeder and Jeffrey (Terri) Reeder of Ashland; his sister, Cheryl (Bill) Whitehurse of Boonville, his grand-dogs, Rosie and Coco.

He was preceded in death by his wife, mother and his dog Caeser.

He will be missed by his family and friends.

Arrangements under the direction of Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland.